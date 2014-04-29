2014 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited

2014 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited 4WD 4dr Dragon Edition
  • MSRP
    $32,095
  • Invoice
    $30,322

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    18 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    V6 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Four Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    6-Speed M/T, M/T

Body

  • Body style
    SUVs
  • Roof
    Convertible Soft Top

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Steering
    Power Steering

Technology Features

  • Audio
    Auxiliary Audio Input, Satellite Radio, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player, MP3 Player, Premium Sound System
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Driver Vanity Mirror, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors
  • Tech
    Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Trip Computer, Engine Immobilizer, Security System, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Fog Lamps, Automatic Headlights, Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Traction Control, Stability Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Tow Hooks, Rollover Protection Bars
  • Air Bags
    Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Privacy Glass
  • Seats
    Bucket Seats, Heated Front Seat(s), Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    116 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    184.4 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    72.6 in

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    22.5
  • Spare Tire Size
    Full-Size