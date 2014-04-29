2014 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited
Pricing
-
MSRP
$32,095
-
Invoice
$30,322
Fuel
-
Fuel
Gasoline Fuel
-
MPG
18 MPG
Basics
-
Engine
V6 Cylinder Engine
-
Drivetrain
Four Wheel Drive
-
Transmission
6-Speed M/T,
M/T
Body
-
Body style
SUVs
-
Roof
Convertible Soft Top
Braking & Handling
-
Brakes
ABS,
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
-
Steering
Power Steering
Technology Features
-
Audio
Auxiliary Audio Input,
Satellite Radio,
AM/FM Stereo,
CD Player,
MP3 Player,
Premium Sound System
-
Locks
Power Door Locks,
Keyless Entry
-
Mirrors
Driver Vanity Mirror,
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror,
Passenger Vanity Mirror,
Power Mirror(s),
Heated Mirrors
-
Tech
Adjustable Steering Wheel,
Leather Steering Wheel,
Cruise Control,
Trip Computer,
Engine Immobilizer,
Security System,
Intermittent Wipers,
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers,
Fog Lamps,
Automatic Headlights,
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Safety
-
Safety Features
Traction Control,
Stability Control,
Child Safety Locks,
Brake Assist,
Tow Hooks,
Rollover Protection Bars
-
Air Bags
Driver Air Bag,
Passenger Air Bag,
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cabin
-
Air Conditioning
A/C
-
Seat Trim
Cloth Seats
-
Windows
Power Windows,
Privacy Glass
-
Seats
Bucket Seats,
Heated Front Seat(s),
Rear Bench Seat,
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)
116 in
-
Length,Overall (in)
184.4 in
-
Height,Overall (in)
72.6 in
Other Details