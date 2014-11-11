2014 Hyundai Santa Fe

2014 Hyundai Santa Fe AWD 4dr Limited
Get a dealer quote

Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $35,550
  • Invoice
    $33,440

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    20 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    V6 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, 6-Speed A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Crossovers, SUVs

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    Auxiliary Audio Input, CD Player, Satellite Radio, AM/FM Stereo, MP3 Player, HD Radio
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Tech
    Keyless Start, Trip Computer, Security System, Telematics, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Power Liftgate, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Back-Up Camera, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Remote Trunk Release, Universal Garage Door Opener, Cruise Control

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Stability Control, Traction Control, Blind Spot Monitor, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Air Bags
    Front Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Rear Head Air Bag, Knee Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    Rear A/C, A/C, Multi-Zone A/C, Climate Control
  • Seat Trim
    Leather Seats
  • Windows
    Rear Defrost, Privacy Glass, Power Windows
  • Décor
    Woodgrain Interior Trim
  • Seats
    Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Power Driver Seat, Heated Front Seat(s), Power Passenger Seat, Bucket Seats, Rear Bucket Seats, 3rd Row Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    110.2 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    193.1 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    66.5 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    4057 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    18.8
  • Spare Tire Size
    Compact
  • EPA Classification
    Small Sport Utility Vehicles 4WD