Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$35,550
-
Invoice$33,440
Fuel
-
FuelGasoline Fuel
-
MPG20 MPG
Basics
-
EngineV6 Cylinder Engine
-
DrivetrainAll Wheel Drive
-
TransmissionA/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, 6-Speed A/T
Body
-
Body styleCrossovers, SUVs
Braking & Handling
-
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
-
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
AudioAuxiliary Audio Input, CD Player, Satellite Radio, AM/FM Stereo, MP3 Player, HD Radio
-
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
-
MirrorsHeated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
-
TechKeyless Start, Trip Computer, Security System, Telematics, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Power Liftgate, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Back-Up Camera, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Remote Trunk Release, Universal Garage Door Opener, Cruise Control
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesStability Control, Traction Control, Blind Spot Monitor, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
-
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Rear Head Air Bag, Knee Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningRear A/C, A/C, Multi-Zone A/C, Climate Control
-
Seat TrimLeather Seats
-
WindowsRear Defrost, Privacy Glass, Power Windows
-
DécorWoodgrain Interior Trim
-
SeatsDriver Adjustable Lumbar, Power Driver Seat, Heated Front Seat(s), Power Passenger Seat, Bucket Seats, Rear Bucket Seats, 3rd Row Seat
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)110.2 in
-
Length,Overall (in)193.1 in
-
Height,Overall (in)66.5 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)4057 lbs
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)18.8
-
Spare Tire SizeCompact
-
EPA ClassificationSmall Sport Utility Vehicles 4WD