2014 Hyundai Accent

2014 Hyundai Accent 5dr HB Man SE
Pricing

  • MSRP
    $16,395
  • Invoice
    $15,919

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    31 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    4 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    6-Speed M/T, M/T

Body

  • Body style
    Hatchbacks

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    CD Player, AM/FM Stereo, MP3 Player, Satellite Radio, Auxiliary Audio Input
  • Locks
    Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks
  • Mirrors
    Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Tech
    Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Cargo Shade, Trip Computer

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Traction Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Stability Control
  • Air Bags
    Front Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C
  • Windows
    Rear Defrost, Power Windows
  • Seats
    Bucket Seats, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    101.2 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    162 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    57.1 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    2546 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    11.4
  • EPA Classification
    Compact Cars