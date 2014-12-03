Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$16,395
Invoice$15,919
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG31 MPG
Basics
Engine4 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
Transmission6-Speed M/T, M/T
Body
Body styleHatchbacks
Braking & Handling
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioCD Player, AM/FM Stereo, MP3 Player, Satellite Radio, Auxiliary Audio Input
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
MirrorsHeated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror
TechIntermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Cargo Shade, Trip Computer
Safety
Safety FeaturesTraction Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Stability Control
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cabin
Air ConditioningA/C
WindowsRear Defrost, Power Windows
-
SeatsBucket Seats, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)101.2 in
Length,Overall (in)162 in
Height,Overall (in)57.1 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)2546 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)11.4
EPA ClassificationCompact Cars