Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$31,265
Invoice$29,702
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG19 MPG
Basics
Engine4 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainAll Wheel Drive
Transmission6-Speed A/T, A/T
Body
Body styleSUVs
Braking & Handling
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioSatellite Radio, CD Player, AM/FM Stereo, Premium Sound System, Auxiliary Audio Input, MP3 Player, Smart Device Integration
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
MirrorsPower Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
TechFront Reading Lamps, Back-Up Camera, Telematics, Navigation from Telematics, Fog Lamps, Intermittent Wipers, Bluetooth Connection, Cruise Control, Leather Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Remote Engine Start, Engine Immobilizer, Power Outlet
Safety
Safety FeaturesStability Control, Traction Control, Daytime Running Lights, Child Safety Locks
Air BagsFront Head Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cabin
Air ConditioningA/C, Climate Control
Seat TrimLeather Seats
WindowsPrivacy Glass, Power Windows, Rear Defrost
SeatsBucket Seats, Heated Front Seat(s), Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Power Driver Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)112.50 in
Length,Overall (in)185.30 in
Height,Overall (in)66.30 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)4032 lbs, 3867 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)20.0, 18.0
-
EPA Classification4WD Sport Utility Vehicle