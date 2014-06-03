2014 GMC Terrain

2014 GMC Terrain AWD 4dr SLT
Get a dealer quote

Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $31,265
  • Invoice
    $29,702

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    19 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    4 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    6-Speed A/T, A/T

Body

  • Body style
    SUVs

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    Satellite Radio, CD Player, AM/FM Stereo, Premium Sound System, Auxiliary Audio Input, MP3 Player, Smart Device Integration
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Tech
    Front Reading Lamps, Back-Up Camera, Telematics, Navigation from Telematics, Fog Lamps, Intermittent Wipers, Bluetooth Connection, Cruise Control, Leather Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Remote Engine Start, Engine Immobilizer, Power Outlet

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Stability Control, Traction Control, Daytime Running Lights, Child Safety Locks
  • Air Bags
    Front Head Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C, Climate Control
  • Seat Trim
    Leather Seats
  • Windows
    Privacy Glass, Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Bucket Seats, Heated Front Seat(s), Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Power Driver Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    112.50 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    185.30 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    66.30 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    4032 lbs, 3867 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    20.0, 18.0
  • EPA Classification
    4WD Sport Utility Vehicle