2014 GMC Acadia

2014 GMC Acadia AWD 4dr SLT2
Get a dealer quote

Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $43,635
  • Invoice
    $41,453

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    18 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    V6 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    A/T, 6-Speed A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Crossovers, SUVs

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    Satellite Radio, MP3 Player, HD Radio, CD Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, AM/FM Stereo, Premium Sound System, Rear Seat Audio Controls
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Heated Mirrors, Power Folding Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Mirror Memory
  • Tech
    Engine Immobilizer, Rear Parking Aid, Front Reading Lamps, Rear Reading Lamps, Navigation from Telematics, Telematics, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Intermittent Wipers, Power Liftgate, Remote Trunk Release, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Leather Steering Wheel, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Back-Up Camera, Remote Engine Start, Cruise Control, Universal Garage Door Opener

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Traction Control, Stability Control, Daytime Running Lights, Cross-Traffic Alert, Blind Spot Monitor, Child Safety Locks, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Air Bags
    Front Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Rear Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    Rear A/C, Climate Control, Multi-Zone A/C, A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Leather Seats
  • Windows
    Rear Defrost, Privacy Glass, Power Windows
  • Seats
    Bucket Seats, Rear Bucket Seats, 3rd Row Seat, Seat Memory, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Power Driver Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Heated Front Seat(s)

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    118.90 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    200.8 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    70.40 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    4850 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    22.0
  • Spare Tire Size
    Compact
  • EPA Classification
    4WD Sport Utility Vehicle