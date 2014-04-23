Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$43,635
-
Invoice$41,453
Fuel
-
FuelGasoline Fuel
-
MPG18 MPG
Basics
-
EngineV6 Cylinder Engine
-
DrivetrainAll Wheel Drive
-
TransmissionA/T, 6-Speed A/T
Body
-
Body styleCrossovers, SUVs
Braking & Handling
-
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
-
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
AudioSatellite Radio, MP3 Player, HD Radio, CD Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, AM/FM Stereo, Premium Sound System, Rear Seat Audio Controls
-
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
-
MirrorsAuto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Heated Mirrors, Power Folding Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Mirror Memory
-
TechEngine Immobilizer, Rear Parking Aid, Front Reading Lamps, Rear Reading Lamps, Navigation from Telematics, Telematics, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Intermittent Wipers, Power Liftgate, Remote Trunk Release, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Leather Steering Wheel, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Back-Up Camera, Remote Engine Start, Cruise Control, Universal Garage Door Opener
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesTraction Control, Stability Control, Daytime Running Lights, Cross-Traffic Alert, Blind Spot Monitor, Child Safety Locks, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
-
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Rear Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningRear A/C, Climate Control, Multi-Zone A/C, A/C
-
Seat TrimLeather Seats
-
WindowsRear Defrost, Privacy Glass, Power Windows
-
SeatsBucket Seats, Rear Bucket Seats, 3rd Row Seat, Seat Memory, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Power Driver Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Heated Front Seat(s)
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)118.90 in
-
Length,Overall (in)200.8 in
-
Height,Overall (in)70.40 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)4850 lbs
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)22.0
-
Spare Tire SizeCompact
-
EPA Classification4WD Sport Utility Vehicle