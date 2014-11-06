2014 Ford Super Duty F-350 SRW
Pricing
MSRP
$37,480
Invoice
$34,575
Fuel
Fuel
Flex Fuel Capability
Basics
Body
Braking & Handling
Brakes
4-Wheel Disc Brakes,
ABS
Steering
Power Steering
Tires
Tire Pressure Monitor
Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Technology Features
Audio
CD Player,
AM/FM Stereo,
Auxiliary Audio Input,
Smart Device Integration,
MP3 Player
Locks
Power Door Locks,
Keyless Entry
Mirrors
Driver Vanity Mirror,
Passenger Vanity Mirror,
Heated Mirrors,
Power Mirror(s)
Tech
Cruise Control,
Security System,
Engine Immobilizer,
Intermittent Wipers,
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers,
Steering Wheel Audio Controls,
Bluetooth Connection,
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Safety
Safety Features
Stability Control,
Traction Control,
Brake Assist,
Tow Hooks,
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Air Bags
Front Side Air Bag,
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch,
Driver Air Bag,
Passenger Air Bag,
Front Head Air Bag
Cabin
Air Conditioning
A/C
Seat Trim
Cloth Seats
Windows
Power Windows,
Privacy Glass
Seats
Split Bench Seat,
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)
141 in
Height,Overall (in)
79.9 in
Other Details