2014 Ford Mustang

2014 Ford Mustang 2dr Conv Shelby GT500
Pricing

  • MSRP
    $60,110
  • Invoice
    $54,850

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    18 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    Supercharged, 8 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    M/T, 6-Speed M/T

Body

  • Body style
    Convertibles
  • Roof
    Convertible Soft Top

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Differential
    Locking/Limited Slip Differential
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels, Wheel Locks

Technology Features

  • Audio
    Smart Device Integration, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio
  • Locks
    Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks
  • Mirrors
    Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Power Mirror(s)
  • Tech
    Universal Garage Door Opener, Cruise Control, Bluetooth Connection, Trip Computer, Engine Immobilizer, Security System, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, HID headlights, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Traction Control, Stability Control, Brake Assist
  • Air Bags
    Front Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Premium Synthetic Seats, Leather Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Bucket Seats, Heated Front Seat(s), Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Power Driver Seat, Rear Bench Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    107.1 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    189.4 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    55.9 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3982 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    16
  • EPA Classification
    Subcompact Cars