Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$60,110
Invoice$54,850
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG18 MPG
Basics
EngineSupercharged, 8 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainRear Wheel Drive
TransmissionM/T, 6-Speed M/T
Body
Body styleConvertibles
RoofConvertible Soft Top
Braking & Handling
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
DifferentialLocking/Limited Slip Differential
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels, Wheel Locks
Technology Features
AudioSmart Device Integration, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
MirrorsPassenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Power Mirror(s)
TechUniversal Garage Door Opener, Cruise Control, Bluetooth Connection, Trip Computer, Engine Immobilizer, Security System, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, HID headlights, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel
Safety
Safety FeaturesTraction Control, Stability Control, Brake Assist
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cabin
Air ConditioningA/C
Seat TrimPremium Synthetic Seats, Leather Seats
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost
SeatsBucket Seats, Heated Front Seat(s), Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Power Driver Seat, Rear Bench Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)107.1 in
Length,Overall (in)189.4 in
Height,Overall (in)55.9 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3982 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)16
EPA ClassificationSubcompact Cars