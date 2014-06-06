2014 Ford Fusion Energi Specs

2014 Ford Fusion Energi 4dr Sdn Titanium

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $36,500
  • Invoice
    $33,671
Fuel

  • Fuel
    Plug-In Electric/Gas
  • MPG
    38 MPG
  • MPGe
    88
  • Battery Range (mi)
    21

Basics

  • Engine
    4 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    CVT Transmission, A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Sedans

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Differential
    Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    AM/FM Stereo, HD Radio, CD Player, Satellite Radio, MP3 Player, Premium Sound System, Auxiliary Audio Input, WiFi Hotspot, Smart Device Integration
  • Locks
    Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks
  • Mirrors
    Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Mirror Memory
  • Tech
    Engine Immobilizer, Security System, Rear Parking Aid, Back-Up Camera, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Leather Steering Wheel, Keyless Start, Cruise Control, Remote Engine Start

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Traction Control, Stability Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Air Bags
    Front Side Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Knee Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    Climate Control, Multi-Zone A/C, A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Leather Seats
  • Windows
    Rear Defrost, Power Windows
  • Seats
    Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Bucket Seats, Heated Front Seat(s), Power Driver Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Seat Memory, Power Passenger Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    112.2 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    191.8 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    58 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3913 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    14
  • EPA Classification
    Mid-Size Cars