2014 Ford Fusion Energi
Specs
Pricing
MSRP
$36,500
Invoice
$33,671
Fuel
Fuel
Plug-In Electric/Gas
MPG
38 MPG
MPGe
88
Battery Range (mi)
21
Basics
Engine
4 Cylinder Engine
Drivetrain
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
CVT Transmission,
A/T
Body
Braking & Handling
Technology Features
Audio
AM/FM Stereo,
HD Radio,
CD Player,
Satellite Radio,
MP3 Player,
Premium Sound System,
Auxiliary Audio Input,
WiFi Hotspot,
Smart Device Integration
Locks
Keyless Entry,
Power Door Locks
Mirrors
Power Mirror(s),
Heated Mirrors,
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror,
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror,
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror,
Passenger Vanity Mirror,
Driver Vanity Mirror,
Mirror Memory
Tech
Engine Immobilizer,
Security System,
Rear Parking Aid,
Back-Up Camera,
Intermittent Wipers,
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers,
Automatic Headlights,
Fog Lamps,
Steering Wheel Audio Controls,
Bluetooth Connection,
Adjustable Steering Wheel,
Trip Computer,
Leather Steering Wheel,
Keyless Start,
Cruise Control,
Remote Engine Start
Safety
Safety Features
Traction Control,
Stability Control,
Child Safety Locks,
Brake Assist,
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Air Bags
Front Side Air Bag,
Driver Air Bag,
Passenger Air Bag,
Rear Head Air Bag,
Front Head Air Bag,
Passenger Air Bag Sensor,
Knee Air Bag
Cabin
Air Conditioning
Climate Control,
Multi-Zone A/C,
A/C
Seat Trim
Leather Seats
Windows
Rear Defrost,
Power Windows
Seats
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar,
Rear Bench Seat,
Pass-Through Rear Seat,
Bucket Seats,
Heated Front Seat(s),
Power Driver Seat,
Driver Adjustable Lumbar,
Seat Memory,
Power Passenger Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)
112.2 in
Length,Overall (in)
191.8 in
Height,Overall (in)
58 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)
3913 lbs
Other Details