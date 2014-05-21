Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$29,015
-
Invoice$27,346
Fuel
-
FuelGasoline Fuel
-
MPG20 MPG
Basics
-
EngineV6 Cylinder Engine
-
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
-
TransmissionTransmission w/Dual Shift Mode, 6-Speed A/T, A/T
Body
-
Body styleCrossovers, SUVs
Braking & Handling
-
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
-
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
AudioAM/FM Stereo, CD Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, MP3 Player
-
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
-
MirrorsAuto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Power Mirror(s)
-
TechCruise Control, Trip Computer, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Rear Parking Aid, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesTraction Control, Stability Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist
-
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningRear A/C, A/C
-
Seat TrimCloth Seats
-
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost, Privacy Glass
-
SeatsDriver Adjustable Lumbar, Bucket Seats, Power Driver Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat, 3rd Row Seat
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)117.9 in
-
Length,Overall (in)201.8 in
-
Height,Overall (in)68 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)4471 lbs
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)19
-
Spare Tire SizeCompact
-
EPA ClassificationStandard Sport Utility Vehicles 2WD