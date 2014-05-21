2014 Ford Flex

2014 Ford Flex 4dr SE FWD
  • MSRP
    $29,015
  • Invoice
    $27,346

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    20 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    V6 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, 6-Speed A/T, A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Crossovers, SUVs

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    AM/FM Stereo, CD Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, MP3 Player
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Power Mirror(s)
  • Tech
    Cruise Control, Trip Computer, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Rear Parking Aid, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Traction Control, Stability Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist
  • Air Bags
    Front Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    Rear A/C, A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost, Privacy Glass
  • Seats
    Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Bucket Seats, Power Driver Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat, 3rd Row Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    117.9 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    201.8 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    68 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    4471 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    19
  • Spare Tire Size
    Compact
  • EPA Classification
    Standard Sport Utility Vehicles 2WD