Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$40,260
-
Invoice$36,536
Fuel
-
FuelFlex Fuel Capability
-
MPG16 MPG
Basics
-
Engine8 Cylinder Engine
-
DrivetrainFour Wheel Drive
-
TransmissionA/T, 6-Speed A/T
Body
-
Body styleTrucks
Braking & Handling
-
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
-
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
AudioAM/FM Stereo, CD Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, MP3 Player, Smart Device Integration
-
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
-
MirrorsPower Mirror(s), Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror
-
TechIntermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Engine Immobilizer, Security System
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesTow Hooks, Stability Control, Traction Control, Child Safety Locks
-
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Driver Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningA/C
-
Seat TrimCloth Seats
-
WindowsPrivacy Glass, Power Windows
-
SeatsPassenger Adjustable Lumbar, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Split Bench Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)157 in
-
Height,Overall (in)75.6 in
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)36
-
Spare Tire SizeFull-Size