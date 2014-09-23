2014 Ford F-150

2014 Ford F-150 4WD SuperCrew 157" XLT
Pricing

  • MSRP
    $40,260
  • Invoice
    $36,536

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Flex Fuel Capability
  • MPG
    16 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    8 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Four Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    A/T, 6-Speed A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Trucks

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    AM/FM Stereo, CD Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, MP3 Player, Smart Device Integration
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Power Mirror(s), Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Tech
    Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Engine Immobilizer, Security System

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Tow Hooks, Stability Control, Traction Control, Child Safety Locks
  • Air Bags
    Front Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Driver Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Privacy Glass, Power Windows
  • Seats
    Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Split Bench Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    157 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    75.6 in

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    36
  • Spare Tire Size
    Full-Size