Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$49,045
Invoice$45,734
Fuel
FuelFlex Fuel Capability
MPG16 MPG
Basics
Engine8 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainRear Wheel Drive
TransmissionA/T, 6-Speed A/T
Body
Body styleSUVs
Braking & Handling
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioAM/FM Stereo, Auxiliary Audio Input, Rear Seat Audio Controls, CD Player, Satellite Radio, MP3 Player, Smart Device Integration
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
MirrorsAuto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Mirror Memory, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Power Folding Mirrors
TechLeather Steering Wheel, Universal Garage Door Opener, Cruise Control, Trip Computer, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Rear Parking Aid, Back-Up Camera, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Rain Sensing Wipers, Remote Trunk Release, Power Liftgate, Luggage Rack, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel
Safety
Safety FeaturesAdjustable Pedals, Stability Control, Traction Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cabin
Air ConditioningRear A/C, A/C, Multi-Zone A/C, Climate Control
Seat TrimLeather Seats
WindowsRear Defrost, Privacy Glass, Power Windows
SeatsCooled Front Seat(s), Seat Memory, Bucket Seats, Power Passenger Seat, Heated Front Seat(s), Power Driver Seat, Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Heated Rear Seat(s), Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat, 3rd Row Seat
DécorWoodgrain Interior Trim
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)119 in
Length,Overall (in)206.5 in
Height,Overall (in)77.2 in
Other Details
TraileringTow Hitch
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)28
Spare Tire SizeFull-Size