2014 Ford Edge

2014 Ford Edge 4dr SE AWD
  • MSRP
    $30,050
  • Invoice
    $28,324

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    21 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    V6 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    A/T, 6-Speed A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Body

  • Body style
    Crossovers, SUVs

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    CD Player, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, AM/FM Stereo
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Power Mirror(s)
  • Tech
    Trip Computer, Engine Immobilizer, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Cruise Control

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Stability Control, Traction Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist
  • Air Bags
    Front Side Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost, Privacy Glass
  • Seats
    Bucket Seats, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    111.2 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    184.2 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    67 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    4234 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    19.2
  • Spare Tire Size
    Compact
  • EPA Classification
    Small Sport Utility Vehicles 4WD