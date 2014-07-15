2014 Chevrolet Equinox

2014 Chevrolet Equinox AWD 4dr LT
Pricing

  • MSRP
    $27,835
  • Invoice
    $26,443

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    23 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    4 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    6-Speed A/T, A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Crossovers, SUVs

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    CD Player, Satellite Radio, AM/FM Stereo, Smart Device Integration, Auxiliary Audio Input, MP3 Player
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s)
  • Tech
    Power Outlet, Front Reading Lamps, Telematics, Navigation from Telematics, Automatic Headlights, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Bluetooth Connection, Leather Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Security System, Cruise Control, Back-Up Camera, Engine Immobilizer

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Brake Assist, Traction Control, Stability Control, Daytime Running Lights, Child Safety Locks
  • Air Bags
    Front Head Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Rear Defrost, Privacy Glass, Power Windows
  • Seats
    Bucket Seats, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    112.50 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    187.80 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    66.30 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    4083 lbs, 3924 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    20.9, 18.8
  • Spare Tire Size
    Compact
  • EPA Classification
    4WD Sport Utility Vehicle