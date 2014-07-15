Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$27,835
-
Invoice$26,443
Fuel
-
FuelGasoline Fuel
-
MPG23 MPG
Basics
-
Engine4 Cylinder Engine
-
DrivetrainAll Wheel Drive
-
Transmission6-Speed A/T, A/T
Body
-
Body styleCrossovers, SUVs
Braking & Handling
-
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
-
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
AudioCD Player, Satellite Radio, AM/FM Stereo, Smart Device Integration, Auxiliary Audio Input, MP3 Player
-
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
-
MirrorsPassenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s)
-
TechPower Outlet, Front Reading Lamps, Telematics, Navigation from Telematics, Automatic Headlights, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Bluetooth Connection, Leather Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Security System, Cruise Control, Back-Up Camera, Engine Immobilizer
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesBrake Assist, Traction Control, Stability Control, Daytime Running Lights, Child Safety Locks
-
Air BagsFront Head Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningA/C
-
Seat TrimCloth Seats
-
WindowsRear Defrost, Privacy Glass, Power Windows
-
SeatsBucket Seats, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)112.50 in
-
Length,Overall (in)187.80 in
-
Height,Overall (in)66.30 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)4083 lbs, 3924 lbs
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)20.9, 18.8
-
Spare Tire SizeCompact
-
EPA Classification4WD Sport Utility Vehicle