2014 Audi S4

2014 Audi S4 4dr Sdn Man Premium Plus
Pricing

  • MSRP
    $48,100
  • Invoice
    $44,734

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    20 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    Supercharged, V6 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    M/T, 6-Speed M/T

Body

  • Body style
    Sedans
  • Roof
    Generic Sun/Moonroof, Sun/Moonroof

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    MP3 Player, AM/FM Stereo, Auxiliary Audio Input, CD Player, Satellite Radio
  • Locks
    Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks
  • Mirrors
    Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors, Mirror Memory, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Tech
    Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Intermittent Wipers, Rain Sensing Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, HID headlights, Fog Lamps, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Universal Garage Door Opener, Cruise Control, Trip Computer

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Stability Control, Traction Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights, Headlights-Auto-Leveling
  • Air Bags
    Front Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    Climate Control, Multi-Zone A/C, A/C, Rear A/C
  • Windows
    Rear Defrost, Power Windows
  • Seats
    Pass-Through Rear Seat, Bucket Seats, Heated Front Seat(s), Power Passenger Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Seat Memory, Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Power Driver Seat, Rear Bench Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    110.7 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    185.7 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    55.4 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3858 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    16.1
  • Spare Tire Size
    Compact
  • EPA Classification
    Compact Cars