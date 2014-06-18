Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$48,100
Invoice$44,734
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG20 MPG
Basics
EngineSupercharged, V6 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainAll Wheel Drive
TransmissionM/T, 6-Speed M/T
Body
Body styleSedans
RoofGeneric Sun/Moonroof, Sun/Moonroof
Braking & Handling
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioMP3 Player, AM/FM Stereo, Auxiliary Audio Input, CD Player, Satellite Radio
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
MirrorsPower Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors, Mirror Memory, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
TechSecurity System, Engine Immobilizer, Intermittent Wipers, Rain Sensing Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Automatic Headlights, HID headlights, Fog Lamps, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Universal Garage Door Opener, Cruise Control, Trip Computer
Safety
Safety FeaturesStability Control, Traction Control, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Daytime Running Lights, Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Air BagsFront Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cabin
Air ConditioningClimate Control, Multi-Zone A/C, A/C, Rear A/C
-
WindowsRear Defrost, Power Windows
SeatsPass-Through Rear Seat, Bucket Seats, Heated Front Seat(s), Power Passenger Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Seat Memory, Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Power Driver Seat, Rear Bench Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)110.7 in
Length,Overall (in)185.7 in
Height,Overall (in)55.4 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3858 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)16.1
-
Spare Tire SizeCompact
EPA ClassificationCompact Cars