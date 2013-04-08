Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$62,575
Invoice$59,510
Fuel
FuelGas/Electric Hybrid
MPG21 MPG
Basics
EngineSupercharged, V6 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainFour Wheel Drive
Transmission8-Speed A/T, A/T
Body
Body styleCrossovers, SUVs
RoofPanoramic Roof, Generic Sun/Moonroof
Braking & Handling
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioCD Player, AM/FM Stereo, CD Changer, Premium Sound System, Auxiliary Audio Input, MP3 Player, Satellite Radio
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
MirrorsHeated Mirrors, Mirror Memory, Power Mirror(s), Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
TechHID headlights, Fog Lamps, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Rain Sensing Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Remote Trunk Release, Power Liftgate, Bluetooth Connection, Navigation System, Back-Up Camera, Heated Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Universal Garage Door Opener, Keyless Start, Cruise Control, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Power Outlet, Rear Parking Aid
Safety
Safety FeaturesIntegrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Traction Control, Stability Control, Daytime Running Lights, Child Safety Locks
Air BagsPassenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningClimate Control, Multi-Zone A/C, A/C
Seat TrimLeather Seats
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost
DécorWoodgrain Interior Trim
SeatsPower Passenger Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Seat Memory, Power Driver Seat, Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Heated Front Seat(s), Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)113.900 in
Length,Overall (in)188.800 in
Height,Overall (in)68.200 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)5135 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)26.400
Spare Tire Size195/75R18
EPA Classification4WD Sport Utility Vehicle