2013 Volkswagen Touareg

2013 Volkswagen Touareg 4dr Hybrid
Pricing

  • MSRP
    $62,575
  • Invoice
    $59,510

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gas/Electric Hybrid
  • MPG
    21 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    Supercharged, V6 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Four Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    8-Speed A/T, A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Crossovers, SUVs
  • Roof
    Panoramic Roof, Generic Sun/Moonroof

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    CD Player, AM/FM Stereo, CD Changer, Premium Sound System, Auxiliary Audio Input, MP3 Player, Satellite Radio
  • Locks
    Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks
  • Mirrors
    Heated Mirrors, Mirror Memory, Power Mirror(s), Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Tech
    HID headlights, Fog Lamps, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Rain Sensing Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Remote Trunk Release, Power Liftgate, Bluetooth Connection, Navigation System, Back-Up Camera, Heated Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Universal Garage Door Opener, Keyless Start, Cruise Control, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Power Outlet, Rear Parking Aid

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Traction Control, Stability Control, Daytime Running Lights, Child Safety Locks
  • Air Bags
    Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    Climate Control, Multi-Zone A/C, A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Leather Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Décor
    Woodgrain Interior Trim
  • Seats
    Power Passenger Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Seat Memory, Power Driver Seat, Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Heated Front Seat(s), Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    113.900 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    188.800 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    68.200 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    5135 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    26.400
  • Spare Tire Size
    195/75R18
  • EPA Classification
    4WD Sport Utility Vehicle