2013 Volkswagen Jetta Sedan

2013 Volkswagen Jetta Sedan 4dr Auto SEL
  • MSRP
    $23,995
  • Invoice
    $23,035

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    26 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    5 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    A/T, 6-Speed A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Body

  • Body style
    Sedans
  • Roof
    Generic Sun/Moonroof, Sun/Moonroof
  • Doors
    4

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Differential
    Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Wheel Locks, Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    CD Changer, HD Radio, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, Satellite Radio
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Driver Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors
  • Tech
    Front Reading Lamps, Fog Lamps, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Bluetooth Connection, Leather Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Keyless Start, Remote Trunk Release, Cruise Control, Engine Immobilizer, Power Outlet

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Stability Control, Brake Assist, Daytime Running Lights, Traction Control, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Air Bags
    Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Front Side Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Premium Synthetic Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Bucket Seats, Power Driver Seat, Heated Front Seat(s), Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Rear Bench Seat, Split Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    104.4 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    182.2 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    57.2 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3082 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    14.5
  • Spare Tire Size
    Compact
  • EPA Classification
    Compact Cars