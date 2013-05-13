Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$23,995
Invoice$23,035
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG26 MPG
Basics
Engine5 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
TransmissionA/T, 6-Speed A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Body
Body styleSedans
RoofGeneric Sun/Moonroof, Sun/Moonroof
Doors4
Braking & Handling
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
-
DifferentialBrake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsWheel Locks, Aluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioCD Changer, HD Radio, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, Satellite Radio
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
MirrorsDriver Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors
TechFront Reading Lamps, Fog Lamps, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Bluetooth Connection, Leather Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Keyless Start, Remote Trunk Release, Cruise Control, Engine Immobilizer, Power Outlet
Safety
Safety FeaturesStability Control, Brake Assist, Daytime Running Lights, Traction Control, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Air BagsDriver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Front Side Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningA/C
Seat TrimPremium Synthetic Seats
-
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost
SeatsPassenger Adjustable Lumbar, Bucket Seats, Power Driver Seat, Heated Front Seat(s), Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Rear Bench Seat, Split Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)104.4 in
Length,Overall (in)182.2 in
Height,Overall (in)57.2 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3082 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)14.5
Spare Tire SizeCompact
EPA ClassificationCompact Cars