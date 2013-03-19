Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$30,135
Invoice$28,930
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
Basics
EngineTurbocharged, 4 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
Transmission6-Speed M/T, M/T
Body
Body styleCoupes
RoofSun/Moonroof, Generic Sun/Moonroof, Panoramic Roof
Doors2
Braking & Handling
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
DifferentialBrake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioCD Player, AM/FM Stereo, Auxiliary Audio Input, Premium Sound System, MP3 Player, Satellite Radio
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
MirrorsPower Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror
TechHID headlights, Fog Lamps, Intermittent Wipers, Navigation System, Bluetooth Connection, Keyless Start, Leather Steering Wheel, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Remote Trunk Release, Cruise Control, Power Outlet
Safety
Safety FeaturesIntegrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Traction Control, Stability Control, Daytime Running Lights
Air BagsFront Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningA/C
Seat TrimLeather Seats
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost
-
SeatsDriver Adjustable Lumbar, Bucket Seats, Heated Front Seat(s), Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)99.9 in
Length,Overall (in)168.4 in
Height,Overall (in)58.5 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3042 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)14.5
EPA ClassificationSubcompact car