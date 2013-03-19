2013 Volkswagen Beetle Coupe

2013 Volkswagen Beetle Coupe 2dr Man 2.0T Turbo R-Line
Pricing

  • MSRP
    $30,135
  • Invoice
    $28,930

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel

Basics

  • Engine
    Turbocharged, 4 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    6-Speed M/T, M/T

Body

  • Body style
    Coupes
  • Roof
    Sun/Moonroof, Generic Sun/Moonroof, Panoramic Roof
  • Doors
    2

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Differential
    Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    CD Player, AM/FM Stereo, Auxiliary Audio Input, Premium Sound System, MP3 Player, Satellite Radio
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Tech
    HID headlights, Fog Lamps, Intermittent Wipers, Navigation System, Bluetooth Connection, Keyless Start, Leather Steering Wheel, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Remote Trunk Release, Cruise Control, Power Outlet

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Traction Control, Stability Control, Daytime Running Lights
  • Air Bags
    Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Leather Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Bucket Seats, Heated Front Seat(s), Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    99.9 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    168.4 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    58.5 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3042 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    14.5
  • EPA Classification
    Subcompact car