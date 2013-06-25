Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$18,180
Invoice$16,821
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG29 MPG
Basics
Engine4 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
Transmission4-Speed A/T, A/T
Body
Body styleSedans
Braking & Handling
BrakesABS, Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsSteel Wheels, Wheel Covers
Technology Features
AudioMP3 Player, AM/FM Stereo, Auxiliary Audio Input, CD Player
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
MirrorsPower Folding Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror
TechIntermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Bluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Trip Computer, Cruise Control, Engine Immobilizer, Power Outlet, Front Reading Lamps
Safety
Safety FeaturesBrake Assist, Stability Control, Traction Control, Daytime Running Lights, Child Safety Locks
Air BagsDriver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Front Side Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningA/C
Seat TrimCloth Seats
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost
SeatsBucket Seats, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)102.4 in
Length,Overall (in)180.0 in
Height,Overall (in)57.7 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)2800 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)13.2
Spare Tire SizeCompact
EPA ClassificationCompact