2013 Toyota Corolla

2013 Toyota Corolla 4dr Sdn Auto LE
Pricing

  • MSRP
    $18,180
  • Invoice
    $16,821

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    29 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    4 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    4-Speed A/T, A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Sedans

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Steel Wheels, Wheel Covers

Technology Features

  • Audio
    MP3 Player, AM/FM Stereo, Auxiliary Audio Input, CD Player
  • Locks
    Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks
  • Mirrors
    Power Folding Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Tech
    Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Bluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Trip Computer, Cruise Control, Engine Immobilizer, Power Outlet, Front Reading Lamps

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Brake Assist, Stability Control, Traction Control, Daytime Running Lights, Child Safety Locks
  • Air Bags
    Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Front Side Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Bucket Seats, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    102.4 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    180.0 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    57.7 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    2800 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    13.2
  • Spare Tire Size
    Compact
  • EPA Classification
    Compact