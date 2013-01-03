Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$28,495
Invoice$26,643
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG20 MPG
Basics
EngineFlat 6 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainAll Wheel Drive
Transmission5-Speed A/T, A/T
Body
Body styleCrossovers, SUVs
Braking & Handling
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioAM/FM Stereo, CD Player, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
MirrorsPower Mirror(s), Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
TechLuggage Rack, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Bluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Trip Computer, Cruise Control, Engine Immobilizer, Security System, Power Outlet, Cargo Shade
Safety
Safety FeaturesBrake Assist, Stability Control, Traction Control, Daytime Running Lights, Child Safety Locks
Air BagsPassenger Air Bag Sensor, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningA/C
Seat TrimCloth Seats
WindowsPrivacy Glass, Power Windows, Rear Defrost
SeatsBucket Seats, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)107.9 in
Length,Overall (in)189.0 in
Height,Overall (in)66.1 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3613 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)18.5
Spare Tire SizeT145/80R17
EPA ClassificationSport Utility Vehicle - 4WD