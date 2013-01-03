Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$20,295
-
Invoice$19,315
Fuel
-
FuelGasoline Fuel
-
MPG30 MPG
Basics
-
Engine4 Cylinder Engine
-
DrivetrainAll Wheel Drive
-
TransmissionTransmission w/Dual Shift Mode, CVT Transmission, A/T
Body
-
Body styleSedans
Braking & Handling
-
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
-
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
AudioCD Player, MP3 Player, AM/FM Stereo, Auxiliary Audio Input
-
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
-
MirrorsPower Mirror(s), Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror
-
TechIntermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Bluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Trip Computer, Cruise Control, Engine Immobilizer, Power Outlet, Front Reading Lamps
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesTraction Control, Stability Control, Brake Assist, Daytime Running Lights, Child Safety Locks, Emergency Trunk Release
-
Air BagsDriver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Passenger Air Bag, Knee Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningA/C
-
Seat TrimCloth Seats
-
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost
-
SeatsBucket Seats, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)104.1 in
-
Length,Overall (in)180.3 in
-
Height,Overall (in)57.7 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3065 lbs, 3032 lbs, 3010 lbs
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)14.5
-
Spare Tire SizeT135/80D16
-
EPA ClassificationCompact Cars