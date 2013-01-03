2013 Subaru Impreza Sedan

2013 Subaru Impreza Sedan 4dr Auto 2.0i Premium
  • MSRP
    $20,295
  • Invoice
    $19,315

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    30 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    4 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, CVT Transmission, A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Sedans

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    CD Player, MP3 Player, AM/FM Stereo, Auxiliary Audio Input
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Power Mirror(s), Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Tech
    Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Bluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Trip Computer, Cruise Control, Engine Immobilizer, Power Outlet, Front Reading Lamps

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Traction Control, Stability Control, Brake Assist, Daytime Running Lights, Child Safety Locks, Emergency Trunk Release
  • Air Bags
    Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Passenger Air Bag, Knee Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Bucket Seats, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    104.1 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    180.3 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    57.7 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3065 lbs, 3032 lbs, 3010 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    14.5
  • Spare Tire Size
    T135/80D16
  • EPA Classification
    Compact Cars