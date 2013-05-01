2013 Scion tC

2013 Scion tC 2dr HB Man Release Series 8.0
  • MSRP
    $21,815
  • Invoice
    $20,725

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    26 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    4 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    6-Speed M/T, M/T

Body

  • Body style
    Hatchbacks
  • Roof
    Panoramic Roof, Generic Sun/Moonroof

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    MP3 Player, AM/FM Stereo, Premium Sound System, CD Player, Auxiliary Audio Input
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Power Mirror(s), Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Tech
    Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Outlet, Cruise Control, Engine Immobilizer

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Brake Assist, Traction Control, Stability Control, Child Safety Locks
  • Air Bags
    Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Knee Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Bucket Seats, Seat Memory, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    106.30 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    174.00 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    55.70 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3070 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    14.50
  • Spare Tire Size
    T145/80D16
  • EPA Classification
    Compact Car