Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$21,815
Invoice$20,725
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG26 MPG
Basics
Engine4 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
Transmission6-Speed M/T, M/T
Body
Body styleHatchbacks
RoofPanoramic Roof, Generic Sun/Moonroof
Braking & Handling
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioMP3 Player, AM/FM Stereo, Premium Sound System, CD Player, Auxiliary Audio Input
-
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
MirrorsPower Mirror(s), Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror
TechVariable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Outlet, Cruise Control, Engine Immobilizer
Safety
Safety FeaturesIntegrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Brake Assist, Traction Control, Stability Control, Child Safety Locks
Air BagsPassenger Air Bag Sensor, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Knee Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningA/C
-
Seat TrimCloth Seats
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost
-
SeatsBucket Seats, Seat Memory, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)106.30 in
Length,Overall (in)174.00 in
Height,Overall (in)55.70 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3070 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)14.50
Spare Tire SizeT145/80D16
EPA ClassificationCompact Car