2013 Mini Cooper Convertible
Pricing
-
MSRP
$25,150
-
Invoice
$23,140
Fuel
-
Fuel
Gasoline Fuel
-
MPG
30 MPG
Basics
-
Engine
4 Cylinder Engine
-
Drivetrain
Front Wheel Drive
-
Transmission
M/T,
6-Speed M/T
Body
Braking & Handling
-
Brakes
4-Wheel Disc Brakes,
ABS
-
Steering
Power Steering
-
Tires
Tire Pressure Monitor
-
Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
Audio
CD Player,
Auxiliary Audio Input,
AM/FM Stereo,
HD Radio,
MP3 Player
-
Locks
Keyless Entry,
Power Door Locks
-
Mirrors
Power Mirror(s),
Passenger Vanity Mirror,
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror,
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror,
Driver Vanity Mirror
-
Tech
Intermittent Wipers,
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers,
Bluetooth Connection,
Steering Wheel Audio Controls,
Adjustable Steering Wheel,
Leather Steering Wheel,
Cruise Control,
Trip Computer,
Engine Immobilizer,
Front Reading Lamps,
Power Outlet
Safety
-
Safety Features
Traction Control,
Stability Control,
Rollover Protection Bars
-
Air Bags
Passenger Air Bag Sensor,
Driver Air Bag,
Passenger Air Bag,
Front Side Air Bag,
Front Head Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air Conditioning
A/C
-
Seat Trim
Premium Synthetic Seats
-
Windows
Power Windows,
Rear Defrost
-
Seats
Bucket Seats,
Pass-Through Rear Seat,
Rear Bench Seat
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)
97.125 in
-
Length,Overall (in)
145.629 in
-
Height,Overall (in)
55.669 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)
2656 lbs,
2568 lbs
Other Details