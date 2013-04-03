Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$27,345
Invoice$26,557
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG29 MPG
Basics
Engine4 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
Transmission6-Speed A/T, A/T
Body
Body styleCrossovers, SUVs
RoofSun/Moonroof, Generic Sun/Moonroof
Braking & Handling
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioHD Radio, Auxiliary Audio Input, AM/FM Stereo, MP3 Player, CD Player, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
MirrorsHeated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Driver Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror
TechAutomatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Rain Sensing Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Bluetooth Connection, Power Outlet, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Leather Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Trip Computer, Keyless Start, Engine Immobilizer, Rear Reading Lamps, Front Reading Lamps, Back-Up Camera
Safety
Safety FeaturesDaytime Running Lights, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Brake Assist, Stability Control, Traction Control, Blind Spot Monitor
Air BagsDriver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningA/C, Multi-Zone A/C, Climate Control
Seat TrimLeather Seats
WindowsPrivacy Glass, Power Windows, Rear Defrost
SeatsHeated Front Seat(s), Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Bucket Seats, Power Driver Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)106.300 in
Length,Overall (in)179.300 in
Height,Overall (in)67.300 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3272 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)14.8
Spare Tire SizeT155/90D18
EPA Classification4WD Sport Utility Vehicle