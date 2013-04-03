2013 Mazda CX-5

2013 Mazda CX-5 FWD 4dr Auto Grand Touring
Pricing

  • MSRP
    $27,345
  • Invoice
    $26,557

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    29 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    4 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    6-Speed A/T, A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Crossovers, SUVs
  • Roof
    Sun/Moonroof, Generic Sun/Moonroof

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    HD Radio, Auxiliary Audio Input, AM/FM Stereo, MP3 Player, CD Player, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Driver Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Tech
    Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Rain Sensing Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Bluetooth Connection, Power Outlet, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Leather Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Trip Computer, Keyless Start, Engine Immobilizer, Rear Reading Lamps, Front Reading Lamps, Back-Up Camera

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Daytime Running Lights, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Brake Assist, Stability Control, Traction Control, Blind Spot Monitor
  • Air Bags
    Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C, Multi-Zone A/C, Climate Control
  • Seat Trim
    Leather Seats
  • Windows
    Privacy Glass, Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Heated Front Seat(s), Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Bucket Seats, Power Driver Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    106.300 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    179.300 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    67.300 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3272 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    14.8
  • Spare Tire Size
    T155/90D18
  • EPA Classification
    4WD Sport Utility Vehicle