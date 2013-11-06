2013 Lamborghini Aventador

2013 Lamborghini Aventador 2dr Cpe
Get a dealer quote

Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $397,500

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    13 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    12 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    All-wheel drive
  • Transmission
    A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, 7-Speed A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Coupes
  • Doors
    2

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    CD Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, MP3 Player, AM/FM Stereo
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Tech
    Automatic Headlights, HID headlights, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Navigation System, Bluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Engine Immobilizer

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Stability Control, Traction Control
  • Air Bags
    Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Front Head Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Knee Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    Climate Control, A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Leather Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows
  • Seats
    Bucket Seats, Power Driver Seat, Power Passenger Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    106.3 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    188.2 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    44.7 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3472 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    23.8
  • EPA Classification
    Sub-compact