Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$397,500
Fuel
-
FuelGasoline Fuel
-
MPG13 MPG
Basics
-
Engine12 Cylinder Engine
-
DrivetrainAll-wheel drive
-
TransmissionA/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, 7-Speed A/T
Body
-
Body styleCoupes
-
Doors2
Braking & Handling
-
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
-
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
AudioCD Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, MP3 Player, AM/FM Stereo
-
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
-
MirrorsHeated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror
-
TechAutomatic Headlights, HID headlights, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Navigation System, Bluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Engine Immobilizer
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesStability Control, Traction Control
-
Air BagsDriver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Front Head Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Knee Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningClimate Control, A/C
-
Seat TrimLeather Seats
-
WindowsPower Windows
-
SeatsBucket Seats, Power Driver Seat, Power Passenger Seat
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)106.3 in
-
Length,Overall (in)188.2 in
-
Height,Overall (in)44.7 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3472 lbs
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)23.8
-
EPA ClassificationSub-compact