2013 Hyundai Accent

2013 Hyundai Accent 5dr HB Man SE
Get a dealer quote

Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $16,095
  • Invoice
    $15,635

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    32 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    4 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    6-Speed M/T, M/T

Body

  • Body style
    Hatchbacks

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    Satellite Radio, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, MP3 Player
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Tech
    Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Bluetooth Connection, Trip Computer, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Fog Lamps, Cruise Control, Remote Trunk Release, Front Reading Lamps, Cargo Shade

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Traction Control, Stability Control, Brake Assist, Child Safety Locks
  • Air Bags
    Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Passenger Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Bucket Seats, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    101.200 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    162.000 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    57.100 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    2430 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    11.400
  • EPA Classification
    Compact Cars