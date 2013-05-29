Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$16,095
-
Invoice$15,635
Fuel
-
FuelGasoline Fuel
-
MPG32 MPG
Basics
-
Engine4 Cylinder Engine
-
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
-
Transmission6-Speed M/T, M/T
Body
-
Body styleHatchbacks
Braking & Handling
-
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
-
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
AudioSatellite Radio, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, MP3 Player
-
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
-
MirrorsHeated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror
-
TechVariable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Bluetooth Connection, Trip Computer, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Fog Lamps, Cruise Control, Remote Trunk Release, Front Reading Lamps, Cargo Shade
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesIntegrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Traction Control, Stability Control, Brake Assist, Child Safety Locks
-
Air BagsDriver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Passenger Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningA/C
-
Seat TrimCloth Seats
-
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost
-
SeatsBucket Seats, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)101.200 in
-
Length,Overall (in)162.000 in
-
Height,Overall (in)57.100 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)2430 lbs
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)11.400
-
EPA ClassificationCompact Cars