2013 Honda CR-Z

2013 Honda CR-Z 3dr CVT EX
  • MSRP
    $22,305
  • Invoice
    $21,240

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gas/Electric Hybrid
  • MPG
    37 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    4 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, CVT Transmission

Body

  • Body style
    Coupes

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    MP3 Player, CD Player, AM/FM Stereo, Auxiliary Audio Input, Premium Sound System
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Tech
    HID headlights, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Bluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Cruise Control, Trip Computer, Engine Immobilizer, Security System, Power Outlet, Front Reading Lamps, Cargo Shade, Back-Up Camera

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Brake Assist, Stability Control, Traction Control, Daytime Running Lights
  • Air Bags
    Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Front Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C, Climate Control
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Bucket Seats

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    95.9 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    160.5 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    54.9 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    2710 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    10.6
  • EPA Classification
    Two Seaters