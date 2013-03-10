Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$22,305
Invoice$21,240
Fuel
FuelGas/Electric Hybrid
MPG37 MPG
Basics
Engine4 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
TransmissionA/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, CVT Transmission
Body
Body styleCoupes
Braking & Handling
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioMP3 Player, CD Player, AM/FM Stereo, Auxiliary Audio Input, Premium Sound System
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
MirrorsPower Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror
TechHID headlights, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Bluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Cruise Control, Trip Computer, Engine Immobilizer, Security System, Power Outlet, Front Reading Lamps, Cargo Shade, Back-Up Camera
Safety
Safety FeaturesIntegrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Brake Assist, Stability Control, Traction Control, Daytime Running Lights
Air BagsPassenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Front Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningA/C, Climate Control
Seat TrimCloth Seats
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost
SeatsBucket Seats
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)95.9 in
Length,Overall (in)160.5 in
Height,Overall (in)54.9 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)2710 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)10.6
EPA ClassificationTwo Seaters