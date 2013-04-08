2013 GMC Sierra 1500

2013 GMC Sierra 1500 4WD Reg Cab 119.0" Work Truck
Pricing

  • MSRP
    $27,530
  • Invoice
    $26,429

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    17 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    V6 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Four Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    A/T, Transmission Overdrive Switch, 4-Speed A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Trucks

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes, ABS
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Steel Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    AM/FM Stereo
  • Mirrors
    Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Tech
    Automatic Headlights, Intermittent Wipers, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Power Outlet, Front Reading Lamps

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Stability Control, Traction Control, Daytime Running Lights, Tow Hooks
  • Air Bags
    Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Passenger Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Vinyl Seats
  • Seats
    Split Bench Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    119.00 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    73.80 in

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    26
  • Spare Tire Size
    P265/65R18, LT245/70R17, P265/70R17