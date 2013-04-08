Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$27,530
-
Invoice$26,429
Fuel
-
FuelGasoline Fuel
-
MPG17 MPG
Basics
-
EngineV6 Cylinder Engine
-
DrivetrainFour Wheel Drive
-
TransmissionA/T, Transmission Overdrive Switch, 4-Speed A/T
Body
-
Body styleTrucks
Braking & Handling
-
BrakesFront Disc/Rear Drum Brakes, ABS
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
-
WheelsSteel Wheels
Technology Features
-
AudioAM/FM Stereo
-
MirrorsPassenger Vanity Mirror
-
TechAutomatic Headlights, Intermittent Wipers, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Power Outlet, Front Reading Lamps
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesStability Control, Traction Control, Daytime Running Lights, Tow Hooks
-
Air BagsDriver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Passenger Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningA/C
-
Seat TrimVinyl Seats
-
SeatsSplit Bench Seat
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)119.00 in
-
Height,Overall (in)73.80 in
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)26
-
Spare Tire SizeP265/65R18, LT245/70R17, P265/70R17