Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$30,750
Invoice$28,368
Fuel
FuelFlex Fuel Capability
MPG21 MPG
Basics
EngineV6 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainAll Wheel Drive
Transmission6-Speed A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, A/T
Body
Body styleSedans
Braking & Handling
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
SteeringPower Steering
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioCD Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, AM/FM Stereo, MP3 Player, Satellite Radio
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
MirrorsHeated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
TechAutomatic Headlights, Telematics, Bluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Leather Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Remote Engine Start, Engine Immobilizer, Security System, Cruise Control, Power Outlet, Front Reading Lamps, Rear Reading Lamps
Safety
Safety FeaturesChild Safety Locks, Traction Control, Stability Control
Air BagsPassenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Driver Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningA/C, Climate Control, Multi-Zone A/C
Seat TrimCloth Seats
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost
SeatsBucket Seats, Power Passenger Seat, Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Power Driver Seat, Rear Bench Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)112.900 in
Length,Overall (in)202.900 in
Height,Overall (in)60.700 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)4241 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)19.000
Spare Tire SizeCompact
EPA ClassificationLarge Cars