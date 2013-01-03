2013 Ford Taurus Specs

2013 Ford Taurus 4dr Sdn SEL AWD

Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $30,750
  • Invoice
    $28,368
Get a Dealer Quote

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Flex Fuel Capability
  • MPG
    21 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    V6 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    6-Speed A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Sedans

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    CD Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, AM/FM Stereo, MP3 Player, Satellite Radio
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Tech
    Automatic Headlights, Telematics, Bluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Leather Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Remote Engine Start, Engine Immobilizer, Security System, Cruise Control, Power Outlet, Front Reading Lamps, Rear Reading Lamps

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Child Safety Locks, Traction Control, Stability Control
  • Air Bags
    Passenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Driver Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C, Climate Control, Multi-Zone A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Bucket Seats, Power Passenger Seat, Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Power Driver Seat, Rear Bench Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    112.900 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    202.900 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    60.700 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    4241 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    19.000
  • Spare Tire Size
    Compact
  • EPA Classification
    Large Cars