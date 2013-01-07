2013 Ford Fusion Specs

2013 Ford Fusion 4dr Sdn SE Hybrid FWD

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $27,200
  • Invoice
    $25,092
Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gas/Electric Hybrid
  • MPG
    42 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    4 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    A/T, CVT Transmission

Body

  • Body style
    Sedans

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    AM/FM Stereo, Auxiliary Audio Input, MP3 Player, CD Player, Satellite Radio, Smart Device Integration
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Tech
    Automatic Headlights, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bluetooth Connection, Telematics, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Trip Computer, Remote Trunk Release, Engine Immobilizer, Security System, Power Outlet

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Child Safety Locks, Emergency Trunk Release, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Traction Control, Stability Control, Brake Assist
  • Air Bags
    Knee Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Rear Side Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C, Multi-Zone A/C, Climate Control, Rear A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Bucket Seats, Power Driver Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    112.200 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    191.800 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    58.000 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3639 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    13.500
  • EPA Classification
    Mid-Size Sedan