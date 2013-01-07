Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$27,200
Invoice$25,092
Fuel
FuelGas/Electric Hybrid
MPG42 MPG
Basics
Engine4 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
TransmissionA/T, CVT Transmission
Body
Body styleSedans
Braking & Handling
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioAM/FM Stereo, Auxiliary Audio Input, MP3 Player, CD Player, Satellite Radio, Smart Device Integration
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
MirrorsHeated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
TechAutomatic Headlights, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bluetooth Connection, Telematics, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Trip Computer, Remote Trunk Release, Engine Immobilizer, Security System, Power Outlet
Safety
Safety FeaturesChild Safety Locks, Emergency Trunk Release, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Traction Control, Stability Control, Brake Assist
Air BagsKnee Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Rear Side Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningA/C, Multi-Zone A/C, Climate Control, Rear A/C
Seat TrimCloth Seats
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost
SeatsBucket Seats, Power Driver Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)112.200 in
Length,Overall (in)191.800 in
Height,Overall (in)58.000 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3639 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)13.500
EPA ClassificationMid-Size Sedan