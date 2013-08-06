2013 Ford Flex

2013 Ford Flex 4dr SEL FWD
  • MSRP
    $33,300
  • Invoice
    $31,052

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    19 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    V6 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    6-Speed A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Crossovers, SUVs

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    Auxiliary Audio Input, CD Player, AM/FM Stereo, Satellite Radio, MP3 Player
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Tech
    Rear Parking Aid, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Bluetooth Connection, Telematics, Navigation from Telematics, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Universal Garage Door Opener, Cruise Control, Engine Immobilizer, Security System, Front Reading Lamps, Rear Reading Lamps, Power Outlet

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Stability Control, Traction Control, Child Safety Locks
  • Air Bags
    Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Front Side Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    Climate Control, A/C, Multi-Zone A/C, Rear A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Privacy Glass, Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Décor
    Woodgrain Interior Trim
  • Seats
    3rd Row Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Bucket Seats, Power Driver Seat, Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Power Passenger Seat, Heated Front Seat(s), Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    117.900 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    201.800 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    68.000 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    4471 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    18.600
  • Spare Tire Size
    Compact
  • EPA Classification
    2WD Sport Utility Vehicle