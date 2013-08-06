Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$33,300
Invoice$31,052
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG19 MPG
Basics
EngineV6 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
Transmission6-Speed A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, A/T
Body
Body styleCrossovers, SUVs
Braking & Handling
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioAuxiliary Audio Input, CD Player, AM/FM Stereo, Satellite Radio, MP3 Player
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
MirrorsHeated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
TechRear Parking Aid, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Bluetooth Connection, Telematics, Navigation from Telematics, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Universal Garage Door Opener, Cruise Control, Engine Immobilizer, Security System, Front Reading Lamps, Rear Reading Lamps, Power Outlet
Safety
Safety FeaturesStability Control, Traction Control, Child Safety Locks
Air BagsPassenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Front Side Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningClimate Control, A/C, Multi-Zone A/C, Rear A/C
Seat TrimCloth Seats
WindowsPrivacy Glass, Power Windows, Rear Defrost
DécorWoodgrain Interior Trim
Seats3rd Row Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Bucket Seats, Power Driver Seat, Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Power Passenger Seat, Heated Front Seat(s), Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)117.900 in
Length,Overall (in)201.800 in
Height,Overall (in)68.000 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)4471 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)18.600
Spare Tire SizeCompact
EPA Classification2WD Sport Utility Vehicle