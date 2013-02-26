Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$28,170
-
Invoice$26,269
Fuel
-
FuelGasoline Fuel
-
MPG25 MPG
Basics
-
EngineTurbocharged, 4 Cylinder Engine
-
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
-
TransmissionA/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, 6-Speed A/T
Body
-
Body styleCrossovers, SUVs
Braking & Handling
-
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
-
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
AudioMP3 Player, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, Satellite Radio
-
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
-
MirrorsMirror Memory, Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror
-
TechFront Reading Lamps, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Telematics, Bluetooth Connection, Navigation from Telematics, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Leather Steering Wheel, Universal Garage Door Opener, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Power Outlet
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesStability Control, Traction Control, Child Safety Locks, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
-
Air BagsPassenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Knee Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningA/C, Multi-Zone A/C, Climate Control
-
Seat TrimLeather Seats
-
WindowsPrivacy Glass, Power Windows, Rear Defrost
-
SeatsDriver Adjustable Lumbar, Bucket Seats, Power Driver Seat, Heated Front Seat(s), Seat Memory, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)105.900 in
-
Length,Overall (in)178.100 in
-
Height,Overall (in)66.300 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3515 lbs, 3621 lbs
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)15.100
-
Spare Tire SizeCompact
-
EPA ClassificationSport Utility Vehicle - 2WD