2013 Ford Escape

2013 Ford Escape FWD 4dr SEL
Pricing

  • MSRP
    $28,170
  • Invoice
    $26,269

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    25 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    Turbocharged, 4 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, 6-Speed A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Crossovers, SUVs

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    MP3 Player, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, Satellite Radio
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Mirror Memory, Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Tech
    Front Reading Lamps, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Telematics, Bluetooth Connection, Navigation from Telematics, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Leather Steering Wheel, Universal Garage Door Opener, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Power Outlet

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Stability Control, Traction Control, Child Safety Locks, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Air Bags
    Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Knee Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C, Multi-Zone A/C, Climate Control
  • Seat Trim
    Leather Seats
  • Windows
    Privacy Glass, Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Bucket Seats, Power Driver Seat, Heated Front Seat(s), Seat Memory, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    105.900 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    178.100 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    66.300 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3515 lbs, 3621 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    15.100
  • Spare Tire Size
    Compact
  • EPA Classification
    Sport Utility Vehicle - 2WD