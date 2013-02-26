Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$26,820
Invoice$25,010
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG24 MPG
Basics
EngineTurbocharged, 4 Cylinder Engine
-
DrivetrainAll Wheel Drive, Four Wheel Drive
Transmission6-Speed A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, A/T
Body
Body styleCrossovers, SUVs
Braking & Handling
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioMP3 Player, CD Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, AM/FM Stereo, Satellite Radio
LocksKeyless Entry, Power Door Locks
MirrorsPower Mirror(s), Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror
TechFront Reading Lamps, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Telematics, Cruise Control, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Engine Immobilizer, Power Outlet
Safety
Safety FeaturesStability Control, Traction Control, Child Safety Locks
Air BagsPassenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Knee Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cabin
Air ConditioningA/C
Seat TrimCloth Seats
WindowsPrivacy Glass, Power Windows, Rear Defrost
SeatsBucket Seats, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)105.900 in
Length,Overall (in)178.100 in
Height,Overall (in)66.300 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3769 lbs, 3698 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)15.100
Spare Tire SizeCompact
EPA ClassificationSport Utility Vehicle - 4WD