2013 Ford Escape

2013 Ford Escape 4WD 4dr SE
  • MSRP
    $26,820
  • Invoice
    $25,010

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    24 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    Turbocharged, 4 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    All Wheel Drive, Four Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    6-Speed A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Crossovers, SUVs

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    MP3 Player, CD Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, AM/FM Stereo, Satellite Radio
  • Locks
    Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks
  • Mirrors
    Power Mirror(s), Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Tech
    Front Reading Lamps, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Telematics, Cruise Control, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Engine Immobilizer, Power Outlet

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Stability Control, Traction Control, Child Safety Locks
  • Air Bags
    Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Knee Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Privacy Glass, Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Bucket Seats, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    105.900 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    178.100 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    66.300 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3769 lbs, 3698 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    15.100
  • Spare Tire Size
    Compact
  • EPA Classification
    Sport Utility Vehicle - 4WD