Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$31,100
Invoice$29,001
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG24 MPG
Basics
EngineV6 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
TransmissionA/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, 6-Speed A/T
Body
Body styleCrossovers, SUVs
Braking & Handling
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioMP3 Player, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, Satellite Radio
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
MirrorsHeated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
TechRear Parking Aid, Automatic Headlights, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Telematics, Bluetooth Connection, Trip Computer, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Cruise Control, Engine Immobilizer, Power Outlet
Safety
Safety FeaturesTraction Control, Stability Control, Child Safety Locks
Air BagsPassenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Rear Side Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningMulti-Zone A/C, A/C
Seat TrimCloth Seats
-
WindowsPrivacy Glass, Power Windows, Rear Defrost
SeatsDriver Adjustable Lumbar, Bucket Seats, Power Driver Seat, Split Bench Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)111.200 in
Length,Overall (in)184.200 in
Height,Overall (in)67.000 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3998 lbs, 4056 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)18.3
Spare Tire SizeCompact
EPA ClassificationFWD Sport Utility Vehicle