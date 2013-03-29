2013 Ford Edge

2013 Ford Edge 4dr SEL FWD
  • MSRP
    $31,100
  • Invoice
    $29,001

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    24 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    V6 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, 6-Speed A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Crossovers, SUVs

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    MP3 Player, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, Satellite Radio
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Tech
    Rear Parking Aid, Automatic Headlights, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Telematics, Bluetooth Connection, Trip Computer, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Cruise Control, Engine Immobilizer, Power Outlet

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Traction Control, Stability Control, Child Safety Locks
  • Air Bags
    Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Rear Side Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    Multi-Zone A/C, A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Privacy Glass, Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Bucket Seats, Power Driver Seat, Split Bench Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    111.200 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    184.200 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    67.000 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3998 lbs, 4056 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    18.3
  • Spare Tire Size
    Compact
  • EPA Classification
    FWD Sport Utility Vehicle