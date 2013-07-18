Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$35,245
Invoice$32,513
Fuel
FuelFlex Fuel Capability
MPG13 MPG
Basics
Engine8 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainRear Wheel Drive
TransmissionA/T, 4-Speed A/T
Body
Body styleVans
Braking & Handling
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsWheel Covers, Steel Wheels
Technology Features
AudioAuxiliary Audio Input, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player
LocksPower Door Locks
MirrorsPower Mirror(s), Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
TechIntermittent Wipers, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Power Outlet, Front Reading Lamps
Safety
Safety FeaturesStability Control, Traction Control
Air BagsDriver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningRear A/C, A/C
Seat TrimCloth Seats
-
WindowsPower Windows
SeatsBucket Seats, Rear Bench Seat, 3rd Row Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)138.0 in
Height,Overall (in)83.1 in
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)33.0
Spare Tire SizeLT245/75R16E, LT225/75R16E