2013 Ford Econoline Wagon

2013 Ford Econoline Wagon E-350 Super Duty XLT
Pricing

  • MSRP
    $35,245
  • Invoice
    $32,513

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Flex Fuel Capability
  • MPG
    13 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    8 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    A/T, 4-Speed A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Vans

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Wheel Covers, Steel Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    Auxiliary Audio Input, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks
  • Mirrors
    Power Mirror(s), Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Tech
    Intermittent Wipers, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Power Outlet, Front Reading Lamps

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Stability Control, Traction Control
  • Air Bags
    Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    Rear A/C, A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows
  • Seats
    Bucket Seats, Rear Bench Seat, 3rd Row Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    138.0 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    83.1 in

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    33.0
  • Spare Tire Size
    LT245/75R16E, LT225/75R16E