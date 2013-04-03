Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$28,365
Invoice$26,451
Fuel
FuelGas/Electric Hybrid
MPG40 MPG
Basics
Engine4 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainFront-wheel drive
TransmissionCVT Transmission, A/T
Body
Body styleHatchbacks
Doors4
Braking & Handling
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioCD Player, MP3 Player, AM/FM Stereo, Smart Device Integration, Auxiliary Audio Input, Satellite Radio
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
MirrorsHeated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror
TechFog Lamps, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Rain Sensing Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Remote Trunk Release, Navigation from Telematics, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bluetooth Connection, Telematics, Leather Steering Wheel, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Keyless Start, Universal Garage Door Opener, Cruise Control, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Power Outlet, Cargo Shade, Rear Parking Aid
Safety
Safety FeaturesIntegrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Traction Control, Stability Control, Brake Assist, Child Safety Locks
Air BagsDriver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Knee Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cabin
Air ConditioningClimate Control, Multi-Zone A/C, A/C
Seat TrimLeather Seats
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost
SeatsHeated Front Seat(s), Power Driver Seat, Bucket Seats, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)104.3 in
Length,Overall (in)173.6 in
Height,Overall (in)63.9 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3607 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)13.5
EPA ClassificationLarge Car