2013 Ferrari FF Specs

2013 Ferrari FF 2dr HB

Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $295,000
Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    13 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    12 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, 7-Speed A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Hatchbacks

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Suspension
    Active Suspension
  • Differential
    Locking/Limited Slip Differential
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    Auxiliary Audio Input, AM/FM Stereo, MP3 Player, CD Player, Entertainment System
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Heated Mirrors, Power Folding Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Mirror Memory, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Tech
    Automatic Headlights, HID headlights, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Rain Sensing Wipers, Bluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Navigation System, Remote Trunk Release, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Cruise Control, Rear Reading Lamps, Front Reading Lamps, Cargo Shade, Back-Up Camera, Rear Parking Aid

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Brake Assist, Headlights-Auto-Leveling, Daytime Running Lights, Stability Control, Traction Control
  • Air Bags
    Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Rear Side Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    Climate Control, Multi-Zone A/C, A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Leather Seats
  • Windows
    Rear Defrost, Power Windows
  • Seats
    Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Bucket Seats, Power Driver Seat, Heated Front Seat(s), Seat Memory

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    117.7 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    193.2 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    54.3 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    4145 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    24.0
  • Spare Tire Size
    Full-Size
  • EPA Classification
    Mid-Size Cars