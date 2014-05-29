Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$295,000
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG13 MPG
Basics
Engine12 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainAll Wheel Drive
TransmissionA/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, 7-Speed A/T
Body
Body styleHatchbacks
Braking & Handling
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
SuspensionActive Suspension
DifferentialLocking/Limited Slip Differential
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioAuxiliary Audio Input, AM/FM Stereo, MP3 Player, CD Player, Entertainment System
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
MirrorsHeated Mirrors, Power Folding Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Mirror Memory, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror
TechAutomatic Headlights, HID headlights, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Rain Sensing Wipers, Bluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Navigation System, Remote Trunk Release, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Cruise Control, Rear Reading Lamps, Front Reading Lamps, Cargo Shade, Back-Up Camera, Rear Parking Aid
Safety
Safety FeaturesBrake Assist, Headlights-Auto-Leveling, Daytime Running Lights, Stability Control, Traction Control
Air BagsPassenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Rear Side Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningClimate Control, Multi-Zone A/C, A/C
Seat TrimLeather Seats
WindowsRear Defrost, Power Windows
SeatsDriver Adjustable Lumbar, Bucket Seats, Power Driver Seat, Heated Front Seat(s), Seat Memory
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)117.7 in
Length,Overall (in)193.2 in
Height,Overall (in)54.3 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)4145 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)24.0
Spare Tire SizeFull-Size
EPA ClassificationMid-Size Cars