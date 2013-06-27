2013 Chevrolet Traverse

2013 Chevrolet Traverse FWD 4dr LS
  • MSRP
    $30,510
  • Invoice
    $29,290

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    19 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    V6 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    6-Speed A/T, A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Crossovers, SUVs

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Steel Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    HD Radio, Auxiliary Audio Input, MP3 Player, CD Player, AM/FM Stereo, Satellite Radio
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Power Mirror(s), Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Tech
    Telematics, Navigation from Telematics, Automatic Headlights, Intermittent Wipers, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Cruise Control, Back-Up Camera, Rear Reading Lamps, Front Reading Lamps

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Stability Control, Traction Control, Daytime Running Lights, Child Safety Locks
  • Air Bags
    Driver Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C, Rear A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Privacy Glass, Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Bucket Seats, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, 3rd Row Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    118.90 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    203.70 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    69.90 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    4646 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    22.0
  • Spare Tire Size
    Compact
  • EPA Classification
    2WD Sport Utility Vehicle