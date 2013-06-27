Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$30,510
-
Invoice$29,290
Fuel
-
FuelGasoline Fuel
-
MPG19 MPG
Basics
-
EngineV6 Cylinder Engine
-
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
-
Transmission6-Speed A/T, A/T
Body
-
Body styleCrossovers, SUVs
Braking & Handling
-
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
-
WheelsSteel Wheels
Technology Features
-
AudioHD Radio, Auxiliary Audio Input, MP3 Player, CD Player, AM/FM Stereo, Satellite Radio
-
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
-
MirrorsPower Mirror(s), Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror
-
TechTelematics, Navigation from Telematics, Automatic Headlights, Intermittent Wipers, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Cruise Control, Back-Up Camera, Rear Reading Lamps, Front Reading Lamps
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesStability Control, Traction Control, Daytime Running Lights, Child Safety Locks
-
Air BagsDriver Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningA/C, Rear A/C
-
Seat TrimCloth Seats
-
WindowsPrivacy Glass, Power Windows, Rear Defrost
-
SeatsBucket Seats, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, 3rd Row Seat
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)118.90 in
-
Length,Overall (in)203.70 in
-
Height,Overall (in)69.90 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)4646 lbs
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)22.0
-
Spare Tire SizeCompact
-
EPA Classification2WD Sport Utility Vehicle