2013 Chevrolet Malibu

2013 Chevrolet Malibu 4dr Sdn ECO
Pricing

  • MSRP
    $24,985
  • Invoice
    $23,861

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gas/Electric Hybrid
  • MPG
    29 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    4 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    A/T, 6-Speed A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Body

  • Body style
    Sedans
  • Doors
    4

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    CD Player, AM/FM Stereo, Satellite Radio, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, Smart Device Integration, Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors
  • Tech
    Security System, Power Outlet, Navigation from Telematics, Telematics, Automatic Headlights, Intermittent Wipers, Bluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Trip Computer, Cruise Control, Remote Trunk Release

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Brake Assist, Traction Control, Stability Control, Daytime Running Lights, Child Safety Locks
  • Air Bags
    Knee Air Bag, Rear Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Front Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Driver Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C, Multi-Zone A/C, Climate Control
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Rear Defrost, Power Windows
  • Seats
    Bucket Seats, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    107.80 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    191.50 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    57.60 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3589 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    15.8
  • Spare Tire Size
    Compact
  • EPA Classification
    Midsize Cars