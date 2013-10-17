Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$24,985
-
Invoice$23,861
Fuel
-
FuelGas/Electric Hybrid
-
MPG29 MPG
Basics
-
Engine4 Cylinder Engine
-
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
-
TransmissionA/T, 6-Speed A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Body
-
Body styleSedans
-
Doors4
Braking & Handling
-
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
-
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
AudioCD Player, AM/FM Stereo, Satellite Radio, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, Smart Device Integration, Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
-
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
-
MirrorsDriver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors
-
TechSecurity System, Power Outlet, Navigation from Telematics, Telematics, Automatic Headlights, Intermittent Wipers, Bluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Trip Computer, Cruise Control, Remote Trunk Release
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesBrake Assist, Traction Control, Stability Control, Daytime Running Lights, Child Safety Locks
-
Air BagsKnee Air Bag, Rear Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Front Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Driver Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningA/C, Multi-Zone A/C, Climate Control
-
Seat TrimCloth Seats
-
WindowsRear Defrost, Power Windows
-
SeatsBucket Seats, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)107.80 in
-
Length,Overall (in)191.50 in
-
Height,Overall (in)57.60 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3589 lbs
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)15.8
-
Spare Tire SizeCompact
-
EPA ClassificationMidsize Cars