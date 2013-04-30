2013 Buick LaCrosse

2013 Buick LaCrosse 4dr Sdn Base FWD
Get a dealer quote

Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $31,660
  • Invoice
    $30,394

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gas/Electric Hybrid
  • MPG
    29 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    4 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    6-Speed A/T, A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Body

  • Body style
    Sedans

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    Satellite Radio, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors
  • Tech
    Remote Engine Start, Universal Garage Door Opener, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Power Outlet, Navigation from Telematics, Telematics, Automatic Headlights, Intermittent Wipers, Bluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Brake Assist, Traction Control, Stability Control, Daytime Running Lights, Child Safety Locks
  • Air Bags
    Passenger Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    Climate Control, Multi-Zone A/C, A/C, Rear A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Rear Defrost, Power Windows
  • Seats
    Bucket Seats, Power Driver Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Power Passenger Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    111.7 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    196.9 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    59.2 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3774 lbs, 3886 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    18.0, 15.8
  • Spare Tire Size
    Compact
  • EPA Classification
    Midsize Cars