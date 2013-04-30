Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$31,660
Invoice$30,394
Fuel
FuelGas/Electric Hybrid
MPG29 MPG
Basics
Engine4 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
Transmission6-Speed A/T, A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Body
Body styleSedans
Braking & Handling
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioSatellite Radio, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
MirrorsAuto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors
TechRemote Engine Start, Universal Garage Door Opener, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Power Outlet, Navigation from Telematics, Telematics, Automatic Headlights, Intermittent Wipers, Bluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Safety
Safety FeaturesBrake Assist, Traction Control, Stability Control, Daytime Running Lights, Child Safety Locks
Air BagsPassenger Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cabin
Air ConditioningClimate Control, Multi-Zone A/C, A/C, Rear A/C
Seat TrimCloth Seats
WindowsRear Defrost, Power Windows
SeatsBucket Seats, Power Driver Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Power Passenger Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)111.7 in
Length,Overall (in)196.9 in
Height,Overall (in)59.2 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3774 lbs, 3886 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)18.0, 15.8
Spare Tire SizeCompact
EPA ClassificationMidsize Cars