2013 Acura TL

2013 Acura TL 4dr Sdn Auto SH-AWD
Pricing

  • MSRP
    $39,455
  • Invoice
    $36,998

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    21 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    V6 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, 6-Speed A/T, A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Sedans
  • Roof
    Sun/Moonroof, Generic Sun/Moonroof

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    Premium Sound System, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player, CD Changer, Auxiliary Audio Input, MP3 Player, Satellite Radio
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Mirror Memory, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Tech
    HID headlights, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Leather Steering Wheel, Engine Immobilizer, Trip Computer, Security System, Universal Garage Door Opener, Remote Trunk Release, Front Reading Lamps, Rear Reading Lamps, Power Outlet

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Child Safety Locks, Emergency Trunk Release, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Brake Assist, Traction Control, Stability Control, Daytime Running Lights
  • Air Bags
    Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    Multi-Zone A/C, A/C, Climate Control
  • Seat Trim
    Leather Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Seat Memory, Power Passenger Seat, Heated Front Seat(s), Power Driver Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Bucket Seats, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Décor
    Woodgrain Interior Trim

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    109.3 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    194.0 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    57.2 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3968 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    18.5
  • Spare Tire Size
    Compact
  • EPA Classification
    Mid-Size