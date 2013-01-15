Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$39,455
Invoice$36,998
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG21 MPG
Basics
EngineV6 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainAll Wheel Drive
TransmissionTransmission w/Dual Shift Mode, 6-Speed A/T, A/T
Body
Body styleSedans
RoofSun/Moonroof, Generic Sun/Moonroof
Braking & Handling
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioPremium Sound System, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player, CD Changer, Auxiliary Audio Input, MP3 Player, Satellite Radio
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
MirrorsHeated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Mirror Memory, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror
TechHID headlights, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Leather Steering Wheel, Engine Immobilizer, Trip Computer, Security System, Universal Garage Door Opener, Remote Trunk Release, Front Reading Lamps, Rear Reading Lamps, Power Outlet
Safety
Safety FeaturesChild Safety Locks, Emergency Trunk Release, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Brake Assist, Traction Control, Stability Control, Daytime Running Lights
Air BagsDriver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningMulti-Zone A/C, A/C, Climate Control
Seat TrimLeather Seats
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost
SeatsSeat Memory, Power Passenger Seat, Heated Front Seat(s), Power Driver Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Bucket Seats, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat
DécorWoodgrain Interior Trim
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)109.3 in
Length,Overall (in)194.0 in
Height,Overall (in)57.2 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3968 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)18.5
Spare Tire SizeCompact
EPA ClassificationMid-Size