2012 Volkswagen Jetta Sedan
Pricing
-
MSRP
$23,445
-
Invoice
$22,507
Fuel
-
Fuel
Gasoline Fuel
-
MPG
26 MPG
Basics
-
Engine
5 Cylinder Engine
-
Drivetrain
Front Wheel Drive
-
Transmission
M/T,
5-Speed M/T
Body
Braking & Handling
Technology Features
-
Audio
Auxiliary Audio Input,
MP3 Player,
AM/FM Stereo,
CD Changer,
CD Player,
Premium Sound System,
Satellite Radio
-
Locks
Power Door Locks,
Keyless Entry
-
Mirrors
Power Mirror(s),
Heated Mirrors,
Passenger Vanity Mirror,
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror,
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror,
Driver Vanity Mirror
-
Tech
Fog Lamps,
Intermittent Wipers,
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers,
Bluetooth Connection,
Leather Steering Wheel,
Steering Wheel Audio Controls,
Adjustable Steering Wheel,
Trip Computer,
Keyless Start,
Cruise Control,
Engine Immobilizer,
Navigation System
Safety
-
Safety Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors,
Stability Control,
Traction Control,
Daytime Running Lights,
Child Safety Locks,
Emergency Trunk Release
-
Air Bags
Passenger Air Bag,
Passenger Air Bag Sensor,
Driver Air Bag,
Front Side Air Bag,
Front Head Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air Conditioning
A/C
-
Seat Trim
Premium Synthetic Seats
-
Windows
Power Windows,
Rear Defrost
-
Seats
Bucket Seats,
Heated Front Seat(s),
Driver Adjustable Lumbar,
Pass-Through Rear Seat,
Rear Bench Seat
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)
104.4 in
-
Length,Overall (in)
182.2 in
-
Height,Overall (in)
57.2 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)
3018 lbs
Other Details