2012 Volkswagen Jetta Sedan

2012 Volkswagen Jetta Sedan 4dr Auto SEL
Pricing

  • MSRP
    $24,545
  • Invoice
    $23,563

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    26 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    5 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    6-Speed A/T, A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Sedans
  • Roof
    Generic Sun/Moonroof, Sun/Moonroof
  • Doors
    4

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Differential
    Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    Auxiliary Audio Input, CD Player, CD Changer, MP3 Player, AM/FM Stereo, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio
  • Locks
    Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks
  • Mirrors
    Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Tech
    Fog Lamps, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Bluetooth Connection, Leather Steering Wheel, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Trip Computer, Keyless Start, Cruise Control, Engine Immobilizer, Navigation System

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Traction Control, Stability Control, Daytime Running Lights, Child Safety Locks, Emergency Trunk Release
  • Air Bags
    Passenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Driver Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Premium Synthetic Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Bucket Seats, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Heated Front Seat(s), Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    104.4 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    182.2 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    57.2 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3082 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    14.5
  • EPA Classification
    Compact Cars