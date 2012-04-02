Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$23,995
-
Invoice$23,035
Fuel
-
FuelGasoline Fuel
-
MPG25 MPG
Basics
-
EngineTurbocharged, 4 Cylinder Engine
-
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
-
Transmission6-Speed M/T, M/T
Body
-
Body styleHatchbacks
Braking & Handling
-
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
-
DifferentialBrake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
-
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
AudioAM/FM Stereo, CD Player, MP3 Player, Satellite Radio, Auxiliary Audio Input
-
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
-
MirrorsPower Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror
-
TechFog Lamps, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Bluetooth Connection, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Power Outlet, Cruise Control, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Front Reading Lamps, Cargo Shade
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesChild Safety Locks, Traction Control, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Emergency Trunk Release, Stability Control, Brake Assist, Daytime Running Lights
-
Air BagsDriver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningA/C, Climate Control
-
Seat TrimCloth Seats
-
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost
-
SeatsBucket Seats, Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Heated Front Seat(s), Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)101.5 in
-
Length,Overall (in)165.8 in
-
Height,Overall (in)57.8 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3034 lbs
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)14.5
-
Spare Tire SizeCompact
-
EPA ClassificationCompact Cars