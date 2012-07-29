2012 Toyota Sienna

2012 Toyota Sienna 5dr 8-Pass Van V6 XLE FWD
Get a dealer quote

Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $33,205
  • Invoice
    $30,548

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    20 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    V6 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    6-Speed A/T, A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Minivans
  • Roof
    Generic Sun/Moonroof, Sun/Moonroof

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    CD Player, MP3 Player, AM/FM Stereo, Satellite Radio, Auxiliary Audio Input
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s)
  • Tech
    Trip Computer, Back-Up Camera, Engine Immobilizer, Security System, Universal Garage Door Opener, Cruise Control, Power Outlet, Front Reading Lamps, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Power Liftgate, Remote Trunk Release, Bluetooth Connection, Leather Steering Wheel, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Brake Assist, Stability Control, Traction Control, Daytime Running Lights, Child Safety Locks
  • Air Bags
    Passenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Driver Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Knee Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    Multi-Zone A/C, Rear A/C, Climate Control, A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Leather Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost, Privacy Glass
  • Seats
    3rd Row Seat, Power Driver Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Power Passenger Seat, Bucket Seats, Heated Front Seat(s), Rear Bucket Seats, Pass-Through Rear Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    119.3 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    200.2 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    70.7 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    4545 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    20
  • Spare Tire Size
    Compact
  • EPA Classification
    2WD Minivan