Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$33,205
-
Invoice$30,548
Fuel
-
FuelGasoline Fuel
-
MPG20 MPG
Basics
-
EngineV6 Cylinder Engine
-
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
-
Transmission6-Speed A/T, A/T
Body
-
Body styleMinivans
-
RoofGeneric Sun/Moonroof, Sun/Moonroof
Braking & Handling
-
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
-
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
-
AudioCD Player, MP3 Player, AM/FM Stereo, Satellite Radio, Auxiliary Audio Input
-
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
-
MirrorsAuto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s)
-
TechTrip Computer, Back-Up Camera, Engine Immobilizer, Security System, Universal Garage Door Opener, Cruise Control, Power Outlet, Front Reading Lamps, Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Power Liftgate, Remote Trunk Release, Bluetooth Connection, Leather Steering Wheel, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesBrake Assist, Stability Control, Traction Control, Daytime Running Lights, Child Safety Locks
-
Air BagsPassenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Driver Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Knee Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningMulti-Zone A/C, Rear A/C, Climate Control, A/C
-
Seat TrimLeather Seats
-
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost, Privacy Glass
-
Seats3rd Row Seat, Power Driver Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Power Passenger Seat, Bucket Seats, Heated Front Seat(s), Rear Bucket Seats, Pass-Through Rear Seat
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)119.3 in
-
Length,Overall (in)200.2 in
-
Height,Overall (in)70.7 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)4545 lbs
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)20
-
Spare Tire SizeCompact
-
EPA Classification2WD Minivan