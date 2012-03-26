Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$32,845
Invoice$29,987
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG22 MPG
Basics
Engine4 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
Transmission6-Speed A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, A/T
Body
Body styleCrossovers, SUVs
RoofGeneric Sun/Moonroof, Sun/Moonroof
Braking & Handling
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioAM/FM Stereo, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, CD Player, Satellite Radio
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
MirrorsPassenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror
TechBack-Up Camera, Trip Computer, Cargo Shade, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bluetooth Connection, Fog Lamps, Automatic Headlights, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Power Liftgate, Remote Trunk Release, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Universal Garage Door Opener, Engine Immobilizer, Security System, Front Reading Lamps, Rear Reading Lamps, Power Outlet
Safety
Safety FeaturesBrake Assist, Stability Control, Traction Control, Daytime Running Lights, Child Safety Locks
Air BagsDriver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Passenger Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Knee Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningRear A/C, A/C
Seat TrimLeather Seats
WindowsPrivacy Glass, Power Windows, Rear Defrost
SeatsPower Driver Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Heated Front Seat(s), Bucket Seats, Rear Bench Seat, 3rd Row Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)109.8 in
Length,Overall (in)188.4 in
Height,Overall (in)69.3 in
-
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3946 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)19.2
Spare Tire SizeP245/55R19
EPA ClassificationSport Utility Vehicle