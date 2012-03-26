2012 Toyota Highlander

2012 Toyota Highlander FWD 4dr I4 SE
  • MSRP
    $32,845
  • Invoice
    $29,987

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    22 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    4 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    6-Speed A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Crossovers, SUVs
  • Roof
    Generic Sun/Moonroof, Sun/Moonroof

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    AM/FM Stereo, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input, CD Player, Satellite Radio
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Tech
    Back-Up Camera, Trip Computer, Cargo Shade, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bluetooth Connection, Fog Lamps, Automatic Headlights, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Power Liftgate, Remote Trunk Release, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, Universal Garage Door Opener, Engine Immobilizer, Security System, Front Reading Lamps, Rear Reading Lamps, Power Outlet

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Brake Assist, Stability Control, Traction Control, Daytime Running Lights, Child Safety Locks
  • Air Bags
    Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Passenger Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Knee Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    Rear A/C, A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Leather Seats
  • Windows
    Privacy Glass, Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Power Driver Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Heated Front Seat(s), Bucket Seats, Rear Bench Seat, 3rd Row Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    109.8 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    188.4 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    69.3 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3946 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    19.2
  • Spare Tire Size
    P245/55R19
  • EPA Classification
    Sport Utility Vehicle