Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$25,995
Invoice$23,767
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG28 MPG
Basics
Engine4 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
TransmissionA/T, 6-Speed A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Body
Body styleSedans
RoofGeneric Sun/Moonroof, Sun/Moonroof
Braking & Handling
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioHD Radio, Satellite Radio, AM/FM Stereo, Auxiliary Audio Input, CD Player, Smart Device Integration, MP3 Player
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
MirrorsDriver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s)
TechAutomatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Bluetooth Connection, Navigation System, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Leather Steering Wheel, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Cruise Control, Remote Trunk Release, Engine Immobilizer, Power Outlet, Front Reading Lamps
Safety
Safety FeaturesEmergency Trunk Release, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Stability Control, Traction Control, Daytime Running Lights
Air BagsRear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Knee Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Driver Air Bag, Rear Side Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningA/C
Seat TrimCloth Seats
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost
SeatsDriver Adjustable Lumbar, Power Driver Seat, Bucket Seats, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)109.3 in
Length,Overall (in)189.2 in
Height,Overall (in)57.9 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3240 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)17.0
EPA ClassificationMidsize Car