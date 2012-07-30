2012 Toyota Camry

2012 Toyota Camry 4dr Sdn I4 Auto SE Sport Limited Edition
  • MSRP
    $25,995
  • Invoice
    $23,767

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    28 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    4 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    A/T, 6-Speed A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Body

  • Body style
    Sedans
  • Roof
    Generic Sun/Moonroof, Sun/Moonroof

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    HD Radio, Satellite Radio, AM/FM Stereo, Auxiliary Audio Input, CD Player, Smart Device Integration, MP3 Player
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s)
  • Tech
    Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Bluetooth Connection, Navigation System, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Leather Steering Wheel, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Cruise Control, Remote Trunk Release, Engine Immobilizer, Power Outlet, Front Reading Lamps

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Emergency Trunk Release, Child Safety Locks, Brake Assist, Stability Control, Traction Control, Daytime Running Lights
  • Air Bags
    Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Knee Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Driver Air Bag, Rear Side Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Power Driver Seat, Bucket Seats, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    109.3 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    189.2 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    57.9 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    3240 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    17.0
  • EPA Classification
    Midsize Car