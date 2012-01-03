2012 Scion xD

2012 Scion xD 5dr HB Man
  • MSRP
    $15,345
  • Invoice
    $14,577

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    29 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    4 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    5-Speed M/T, M/T

Body

  • Body style
    Hatchbacks

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Steel Wheels, Wheel Covers

Technology Features

  • Audio
    Auxiliary Audio Input, Premium Sound System, MP3 Player, HD Radio, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player, Equalizer
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Power Mirror(s), Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Tech
    Intermittent Wipers, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Power Outlet, Cruise Control

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Brake Assist, Stability Control, Traction Control, Child Safety Locks
  • Air Bags
    Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Front Side Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Cloth Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows, Rear Defrost
  • Seats
    Bucket Seats, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    96.9 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    154.7 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    59.4 in
  • Base Curb Weight (lbs)
    2625 lbs

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    11.1
  • Spare Tire Size
    T135/70R16
  • EPA Classification
    Subcompact Cars