Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$15,345
Invoice$14,577
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG29 MPG
Basics
Engine4 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
Transmission5-Speed M/T, M/T
Body
Body styleHatchbacks
Braking & Handling
BrakesABS, Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsSteel Wheels, Wheel Covers
Technology Features
AudioAuxiliary Audio Input, Premium Sound System, MP3 Player, HD Radio, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player, Equalizer
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
MirrorsPower Mirror(s), Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror
TechIntermittent Wipers, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Power Outlet, Cruise Control
Safety
Safety FeaturesIntegrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Brake Assist, Stability Control, Traction Control, Child Safety Locks
Air BagsPassenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Front Side Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningA/C
Seat TrimCloth Seats
WindowsPower Windows, Rear Defrost
SeatsBucket Seats, Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)96.9 in
Length,Overall (in)154.7 in
Height,Overall (in)59.4 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)2625 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)11.1
Spare Tire SizeT135/70R16
EPA ClassificationSubcompact Cars