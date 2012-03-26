Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$18,110
Invoice$17,205
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG24 MPG
Basics
Engine4 Cylinder Engine
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
Transmission5-Speed M/T, M/T
Body
Body styleWagons
Braking & Handling
Brakes4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsWheel Covers, Steel Wheels
Technology Features
AudioAuxiliary Audio Input, CD Player, Satellite Radio, MP3 Player, Equalizer, AM/FM Stereo, HD Radio, Premium Sound System
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
MirrorsPower Mirror(s), Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror
TechIntermittent Wipers, Bluetooth Connection, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Trip Computer, Power Outlet, Cruise Control
Safety
Safety FeaturesIntegrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Brake Assist, Stability Control, Traction Control, Child Safety Locks
Air BagsPassenger Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Driver Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningA/C
Seat TrimPremium Synthetic Seats
-
WindowsPrivacy Glass, Power Windows, Rear Defrost
SeatsBucket Seats, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)102.4 in
Length,Overall (in)167.3 in
Height,Overall (in)63.4 in
Base Curb Weight (lbs)3027 lbs
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)14.0
Spare Tire SizeCompact
EPA ClassificationSmall Station Wagon