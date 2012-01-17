2012 Saab 9-5

2012 Saab 9-5 4dr Sdn Turbo4 Auto FWD

Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $37,875

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    22 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    4 Cylinder Engine, Turbocharged
  • Drivetrain
    Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    6-Speed A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Sedans
  • Roof
    Generic Sun/Moonroof, Sun/Moonroof, Panoramic Roof

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels

Technology Features

  • Audio
    Hard Disk Drive Media Storage, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input
  • Locks
    Power Door Locks, Keyless Entry
  • Mirrors
    Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors
  • Tech
    Telematics, Rear Reading Lamps, Front Reading Lamps, Back-Up Camera, Keyless Start, Fog Lamps, Rain Sensing Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Navigation System, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bluetooth Connection, Power Outlet, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Remote Engine Start, Universal Garage Door Opener, Cruise Control, Security System, Engine Immobilizer

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Emergency Trunk Release, Stability Control, Traction Control, Daytime Running Lights, Child Safety Locks, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Air Bags
    Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Front Side Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C, Multi-Zone A/C, Climate Control
  • Seat Trim
    Leather Seats
  • Windows
    Rear Defrost, Power Windows
  • Seats
    Bucket Seats, Power Driver Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Seat Memory, Power Passenger Seat, Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Heated Front Seat(s), Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    111.7 in
  • Length,Overall (in)
    197.2 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    57.8 in

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    18.0
  • Spare Tire Size
    Compact
  • EPA Classification
    Mid-Size