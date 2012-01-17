Full Specs
Pricing
MSRP$37,875
Fuel
FuelGasoline Fuel
MPG22 MPG
Basics
Engine4 Cylinder Engine, Turbocharged
DrivetrainFront Wheel Drive
Transmission6-Speed A/T, Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode, A/T
Body
Body styleSedans
RoofGeneric Sun/Moonroof, Sun/Moonroof, Panoramic Roof
Braking & Handling
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
SteeringPower Steering
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
WheelsAluminum Wheels
Technology Features
AudioHard Disk Drive Media Storage, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio, MP3 Player, Auxiliary Audio Input
LocksPower Door Locks, Keyless Entry
MirrorsAuto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Power Mirror(s), Heated Mirrors
TechTelematics, Rear Reading Lamps, Front Reading Lamps, Back-Up Camera, Keyless Start, Fog Lamps, Rain Sensing Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Navigation System, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Bluetooth Connection, Power Outlet, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Leather Steering Wheel, Remote Engine Start, Universal Garage Door Opener, Cruise Control, Security System, Engine Immobilizer
Safety
Safety FeaturesEmergency Trunk Release, Stability Control, Traction Control, Daytime Running Lights, Child Safety Locks, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Air BagsPassenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Front Side Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag
Cabin
Air ConditioningA/C, Multi-Zone A/C, Climate Control
Seat TrimLeather Seats
WindowsRear Defrost, Power Windows
SeatsBucket Seats, Power Driver Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Seat Memory, Power Passenger Seat, Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Heated Front Seat(s), Rear Bench Seat, Pass-Through Rear Seat
Dimensions
Wheelbase (in)111.7 in
Length,Overall (in)197.2 in
Height,Overall (in)57.8 in
Other Details
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)18.0
Spare Tire SizeCompact
EPA ClassificationMid-Size