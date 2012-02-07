2012 Ram 1500

2012 Ram 1500 4WD Quad Cab 140.5" Express
Get a dealer quote

Full Specs

Pricing

  • MSRP
    $31,105
  • Invoice
    $29,003

Fuel

  • Fuel
    Gasoline Fuel
  • MPG
    15 MPG

Basics

  • Engine
    8 Cylinder Engine
  • Drivetrain
    Four Wheel Drive, 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission
    6-Speed A/T, A/T

Body

  • Body style
    Trucks

Braking & Handling

  • Brakes
    ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Steering
    Power Steering
  • Tires
    Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Wheels
    Aluminum Wheels, Wheel Locks

Technology Features

  • Audio
    MP3 Player, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player, Auxiliary Audio Input
  • Mirrors
    Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s)
  • Tech
    Automatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Engine Immobilizer, Power Outlet

Safety

  • Safety Features
    Traction Control, Stability Control, Child Safety Locks
  • Air Bags
    Passenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag

Cabin

  • Air Conditioning
    A/C
  • Seat Trim
    Vinyl Seats
  • Windows
    Power Windows
  • Seats
    Split Bench Seat, Rear Bench Seat

Dimensions

  • Wheelbase (in)
    140.5 in
  • Height,Overall (in)
    75.7 in

Other Details

  • Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)
    32.0, 26.0
  • Spare Tire Size
    Full-Size