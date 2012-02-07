Full Specs
Pricing
-
MSRP$31,105
-
Invoice$29,003
Fuel
-
FuelGasoline Fuel
-
MPG15 MPG
Basics
-
Engine8 Cylinder Engine
-
DrivetrainFour Wheel Drive, 4-Wheel Drive
-
Transmission6-Speed A/T, A/T
Body
-
Body styleTrucks
Braking & Handling
-
BrakesABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
-
SteeringPower Steering
-
TiresTire Pressure Monitor
-
WheelsAluminum Wheels, Wheel Locks
Technology Features
-
AudioMP3 Player, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player, Auxiliary Audio Input
-
MirrorsHeated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s)
-
TechAutomatic Headlights, Fog Lamps, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Intermittent Wipers, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Engine Immobilizer, Power Outlet
Safety
-
Safety FeaturesTraction Control, Stability Control, Child Safety Locks
-
Air BagsPassenger Air Bag, Driver Air Bag, Front Side Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag
Cabin
-
Air ConditioningA/C
-
Seat TrimVinyl Seats
-
WindowsPower Windows
-
SeatsSplit Bench Seat, Rear Bench Seat
Dimensions
-
Wheelbase (in)140.5 in
-
Height,Overall (in)75.7 in
Other Details
-
Fuel Tank Capacity, Approx (gal)32.0, 26.0
-
Spare Tire SizeFull-Size